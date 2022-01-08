How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST, the Michigan Wolverines face the #10 Michigan State Spartans from Crisler Center. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans

When: Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST

TV: Fox

The Michigan vs. Michigan State game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Fox on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Michigan State vs. Michigan Game Preview: No. 10 Michigan State looks to extend streak vs Michigan

No. 10 Michigan State (13-2, 4-0) vs. Michigan (7-6, 1-2)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Michigan State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Michigan. Michigan State’s last Big Ten loss came against the Maryland Terrapins 68-57 on March 11, 2021. Michigan lost 75-67 at Rutgers on Tuesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Michigan State’s Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Joey Hauser have combined to account for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.

BIG TEN IMPROVEMENT: The Wolverines have scored 78 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 71.2 per game they managed against non-conference foes.GIFTED GABE: Brown has connected on 39.8 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 25 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wolverines are 6-0 when they score at least 72 points and 1-6 when they fall shy of that total. The Spartans are 13-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.3 percent or worse, and 0-2 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK SCORING: Michigan State has won its last three road games, scoring 73.7 points, while allowing 62 per game.

BALL SECURITY: Michigan’s offense has turned the ball over 12.5 times per game this year, but is averaging 9.3 turnovers over its last three games.