How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST, the #24 Michigan Wolverines face the Minnesota Golden Gophers from Crisler Center. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Michigan vs. Minnesota game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Minnesota on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Minnesota game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Minnesota on fuboTV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Minnesota game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Minnesota on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Minnesota game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Minnesota on Sling TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Minnesota game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Minnesota on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Minnesota game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Minnesota on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan vs. Minnesota game.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Minnesota on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan vs. Minnesota game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Michigan vs. Minnesota Live Stream

Minnesota vs. Michigan Game Preview: Minnesota, Michigan meet in conference play

Minnesota (7-1, 0-1) vs. Michigan (6-3, 1-0)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits Michigan in a Big Ten matchup. Minnesota fell short in a 75-67 game at home to Michigan State on Wednesday. Michigan is coming off a 102-67 win at Nebraska on Tuesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Hunter Dickinson has averaged 14.6 points and 8.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Wolverines. Eli Brooks has complemented Dickinson and is producing 13.9 points per game. The Golden Gophers are led by Payton Willis, who is averaging 16.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and four assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Willis has had his hand in 41 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. Willis has 17 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Michigan is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes six or more 3-pointers. The Wolverines are 0-3 when the team hits fewer than six threes.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Gophers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Wolverines. Michigan has an assist on 47 of 87 field goals (54 percent) across its past three outings while Minnesota has assists on 43 of 78 field goals (55.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Minnesota offense has recorded a turnover on only 13 percent of its possessions, which is the fifth-lowest rate in the nation. The Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 334th among Division I teams).