How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Michigan Wolverines face the #16 Ohio State Buckeyes from Crisler Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

When: Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Michigan vs. Ohio State game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Ohio State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Ohio State game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Ohio State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Ohio State game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Ohio State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Ohio State game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Ohio State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Ohio State game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Ohio State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Ohio State game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Ohio State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan vs. Ohio State game.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Ohio State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan vs. Ohio State game.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Preview: Dickinson leads Michigan against No. 16 Ohio State after 22-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (14-6, 7-4 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (13-9, 7-5 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan faces the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes after Hunter Dickinson scored 22 points in Michigan’s 82-58 win over the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Wolverines are 8-2 in home games. Michigan is sixth in the Big Ten shooting 35.5% from deep, led by Zeb Jackson shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Buckeyes are 7-4 in Big Ten play. Ohio State ranks ninth in the Big Ten scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by E.J. Liddell averaging 7.8.

The Wolverines and Buckeyes meet Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is averaging 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Wolverines. Caleb is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Jamari Wheeler is averaging 6.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Buckeyes. Liddell is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.