How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan Live Online on October 15, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT, the #5 Michigan Wolverines face the #10 Penn State Nittany Lions from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

When: Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

The Michigan vs. Penn State game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream Fox on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Penn State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Penn State game on Fox with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Can you stream Michigan vs. Penn State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Penn State game on Fox with Sling TV's Blue Plan in select markets, including in Detroit and Philadelphia. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time.

Fox is available in Austin, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Tampa, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Gainesville, Atlanta, and Houston markets.

You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Michigan vs. Penn State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Penn State game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Penn State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Penn State game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Michigan vs. Penn State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Penn State game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Michigan vs. Penn State Live Stream

Penn State vs. Michigan Game Preview: No. 5 Michigan finally faces test against No. 10 Penn State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 5 Michigan has taken advantage of a favorable schedule, starting strong in its quest to win consecutive Big Ten titles for the first time this century.

The Wolverines (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) are undefeated after beating lesser opponents by an average of 31.7 points. They are expected to be tested by No. 10 Penn State (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

The winner will control its fate in the Big Ten race and be positioned to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. The victors will likely need to win out, of course, and that won’t be easy with No. 2 Ohio State left to play ahead of the conference championship game.

“Penn State is always a tough game,” Michigan guard Zak Zinter said. “The intensity level, the focus, preparation level, you’re always going to take it up a notch. … They’re a good team, so the preparation does go up a little bit for that.”

The Nittany Lions are pretty fired up, too.

“Games like this, where there’s more national attention, it’s always fun,” said sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford, who handed the Wolverines their last loss at home, in 2020. “Games like this, you come to Penn State to play in.”

Michigan and Penn State are meeting as top-10 teams for the first time since 1997 and third time in the series. The Wolverines are aiming to win consecutive Big Ten titles since 1997 and 1998.

YOUNG AND OLDER

The Wolverines are hoping experience doesn’t matter at quarterback.

Penn State has the 24-year-old Clifford starting at the pivotal position for a fourth season. Michigan has sophomore J.J. McCarthy starting against a ranked team for the first time.

“He’s young, but he’s experienced” Penn State cornerback Kalen King said. “He’s got like a certain swagger to him that not a lot of quarterbacks in the country have.”

IN THE MIDDLE

Penn State’s Curtis Jacobs and Jonathan Sutherland were known commodities coming into the season because both outside linebackers played significant snaps in the past. Middle linebackers Tyler Elsdon and Kobe King have been learning on the fly.

Elsdon has started every game with King has been a backup. The duo has combined for 28 tackles to help the Nittany Lions allow just 79.8 yards rushing per game.

The linebackers, and the rest of the defense, faces its biggest test yet. Michigan, led by running back Blake Corum, is averaging 212.3 yards rushing per game.

WHAT A RUSH

Mike Morris has emerged as the pass-rushing threat Michigan needed with Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo gone from last year’s roster.

Morris has five sacks, ranking second in the Big Ten, and seven tackles for losses to lead a defense that is giving up 17 points a game in conference play. In last week’s 21-point win at Indiana, the Wolverines had seven sacks.

“That was as good a pass rush as you could hope for and Mike’s a big part of that,” coach Jim Harbaugh said.

ROTATING WIDEOUTS

Penn State is coming off a bye, and the break may help wideout KeAndre Lambert-Smith get back on the field.

The sophomore exited the last game against Northwestern with a right leg injury and was in a walking boot by the end of the game. Coach James Franklin said he was hopeful Lambert-Smith, the team’s third-leading receiver with nine catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, would be available.

HONORING CARR

Michigan Stadium’s tunnel, a long and narrow walkway that leads from the locker rooms down a steep incline to the field, will be named after 1997 national championship-winning coach Lloyd Carr.

“There’s obviously a lot of things that have changed around Ann Arbor, Michigan football, the campus over decades, but one thing that hasn’t is that tunnel,” Harbaugh said. “It’s gritty. It’s awesome, just like the coach, Lloyd Carr, that it’s going to be named for.”