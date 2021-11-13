 Skip to Content
How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #6 Michigan Wolverines face the Prairie View A&M Panthers from Capital One Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

The Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M on fuboTV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M on Sling TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M game.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M game.

Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M Live Stream

Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan Game Preview: No. 6 Michigan faces Prairie View

Prairie View (0-2) vs. No. 6 Michigan (1-0)

Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Michigan hosts Prairie View in an early season matchup. Prairie View fell short in a 92-76 game at San Francisco on Thursday. Michigan is coming off an 88-76 win at home against Buffalo on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .DOMINANT DANIELS: Jawaun Daniels has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan limited its nine non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.7 points per game last season. The Wolverines offense put up 80.6 points per contest on their way to an 8-1 record against non-Big Ten competition. Prairie View went 1-4 against non-conference teams last season.

