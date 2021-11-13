How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #6 Michigan Wolverines face the Prairie View A&M Panthers from Capital One Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

The Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan Game Preview: No. 6 Michigan faces Prairie View

Prairie View (0-2) vs. No. 6 Michigan (1-0)

Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Michigan hosts Prairie View in an early season matchup. Prairie View fell short in a 92-76 game at San Francisco on Thursday. Michigan is coming off an 88-76 win at home against Buffalo on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .DOMINANT DANIELS: Jawaun Daniels has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan limited its nine non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.7 points per game last season. The Wolverines offense put up 80.6 points per contest on their way to an 8-1 record against non-Big Ten competition. Prairie View went 1-4 against non-conference teams last season.