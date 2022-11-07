How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Michigan Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the #22 Michigan Wolverines face the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons

The Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne game will be streaming on Big Ten Network

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Michigan Game Preview: Michigan begins season at home against Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Michigan Wolverines

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -15.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan Wolverines begin the season at home against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

Michigan went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 10-5 at home. The Wolverines allowed opponents to score 69.4 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 21-12 overall a season ago while going 6-7 on the road. The Mastodons averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 29.5 in the paint, 16.8 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.