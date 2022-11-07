 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Michigan Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the #22 Michigan Wolverines face the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons

The Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Big Ten Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne on Sling TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV's Blue Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne game on Big Ten Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne on fuboTV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Big Ten Network≥ $89.99--^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Live Stream

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Michigan Game Preview: Michigan begins season at home against Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Michigan Wolverines

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -15.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan Wolverines begin the season at home against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

Michigan went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 10-5 at home. The Wolverines allowed opponents to score 69.4 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 21-12 overall a season ago while going 6-7 on the road. The Mastodons averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 29.5 in the paint, 16.8 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.