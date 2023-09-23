How to Watch Rutgers vs. Michigan 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

On Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT, the #2 Michigan Wolverines face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights from Michigan Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 12 noon ET

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 12 noon ET Location: Michigan Stadium | 1201 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Michigan Stadium | 1201 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: Watch with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers Get 50% Off sling.com/college-football Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

Michigan Wolverines vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Michigan Wolverines vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Can you stream Michigan vs. Rutgers on Sling TV?

Can you stream Michigan vs. Rutgers on Sling TV? Can you stream Michigan vs. Rutgers on DIRECTV STREAM?

Can you stream Michigan vs. Rutgers on DIRECTV STREAM? Can you stream Michigan vs. Rutgers on Fubo?

Can you stream Michigan vs. Rutgers on Fubo? Can you stream Michigan vs. Rutgers on Hulu Live TV?

Can you stream Michigan vs. Rutgers on Hulu Live TV? Can you stream Michigan vs. Rutgers on YouTube TV?

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Michigan vs. Rutgers Game

The Michigan vs. Rutgers game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a . You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Rutgers on Sling TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Rutgers game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Rutgers on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Rutgers game on Big Ten Networkwith a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Rutgers on Fubo?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Rutgers game on Big Ten Network with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Rutgers on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Rutgers game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Can you stream Michigan vs. Rutgers on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Rutgers game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.