How to Watch UNLV vs. Michigan 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

On Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT, the #2 Michigan Wolverines face the UNLV Rebels from Michigan Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan Wolverines vs. UNLV Rebels

When : Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT

: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT TV : CBS

: CBS Where to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

The Michigan vs. UNLV game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS on Paramount Plus, Hulu Live TV and Fubo. Learn more about your options below.

You can watch the Michigan vs. UNLV game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch the Michigan vs. UNLV game on CBS with Paramount+.

You can watch the Michigan vs. UNLV game on CBS with fuboTV.

You can watch the Michigan vs. UNLV game on CBS with Hulu + Live TV.

You can watch the Michigan vs. UNLV game on CBS with YouTube TV.

Sling TV doesn't offer CBS so you won't be able to stream the Michigan vs. UNLV game.

UNLV vs. Michigan Game Preview:

KEY MATCHUP

UNLV’s running game against Michigan’s defense. The Rebels had four players combine to score five touchdowns in their season-opening, 44-14 victory over Bryant in Odom’s debut. The Wolverines gave up just 103 yards rushing in a 30-3 win over East Carolina in their opener.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UNLV: WR Ricky White. In his last game at Michigan Stadium, the former Spartan had eight receptions for 196 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Wolverines in 2020. White did not play in 2021 and after transferring, he had 51 catches for 619 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Rebels.

Michigan: WR Roman Wilson. He had six catches for 78 yards and three touchdowns last week, the first Wolverine with three receiving touchdowns in a game since 2019 when Nico Collins pulled off the feat. Wilson’s previous career high was two touchdowns against Penn State in 2021.

FACTS & FIGURES

UNLV is facing its highest-ranked opponent, equaling its matchup with Peyton Manning-led, second-ranked Tennessee on the road in the 1996 opener. … The Wolverines beat the Rebels 28-7 at home in 2015 season. … Odom became the first UNLV coach to win his debut since John Robinson did in 1999 before Robinson went on to lead USC and earn a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame. … TE Colston Loveland had a career-high 57 yards receiving and matched a career high with four catches in the opener. … Doug Brumfield is the first UNLV QB to win two straight openers since Omar Clayton did in 2009 and ’10. … Michigan opened with a 30-3 win over East Carolina for its 16th straight win at home and 26th victory in 29 games. … Harbaugh, suspended by the school for breaking NCAA rules, will have his role filled by his son, Jay, in the first half and Mike Hart in the second half. Jay Harbaugh is the team’s special teams coordinator and safeties coach. Hart, a former Michigan star, leads the running backs.