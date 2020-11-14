How to Watch Michigan vs. Wisconsin on ABC for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST, the Michigan Wolverines face the #13 Wisconsin Badgers from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Michigan Wolverines vs. Wisconsin Badgers
- When: Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST
- TV: ABC
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•