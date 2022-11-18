How to Watch ‘Mickey: The Story of a Mouse’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

In honor of Mickey Mouse’s 94th birthday, Disney+ is taking viewers on a trip down memory lane with a new documentary titled “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse.” After debuting at the South by Southwest film festival in March, the doc is finally making its streaming debut this week, bringing the history and impact of the beloved character to your living room. Check out the new documentary exclusively on Disney+ beginning on Friday, Nov. 18, which just so happens to be Mickey’s 94th birthday. You can watch it with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Mickey: The Story of a Mouse’

About ‘Mickey: The Story of a Mouse’

Directed by Jeff Malmberg, “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse” examines the tale behind one of the best-known and most-loved characters worldwide. Nearly a century ago, Walt Disney created the mouse, who made his debut in the first sync-sound animated short titled “Steamboat Willie.” People across the globe know and recognize the cartoon mouse. They each have their own individual memories of him from their childhoods and beyond. In the documentary, viewers will see how he became so prominent and how his significance has withstood many years of cultural shifts.

Mickey Mouse’s story is told through a series of rare pieces of footage, interviews, and more, bringing the character’s highs and lows to light. Disney fans will enjoy this entertaining walk through Mickey’s 94-year history. Alongside the film, a new short titled “Mickey in a Minute” will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, Nov. 18.

Can You Stream ‘Mickey: The Story of a Mouse’ For Free?

