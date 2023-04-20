 Skip to Content
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Paramount Plus

How to Watch ‘Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

If you enjoyed the first season of “Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head,” you won’t want to miss out on all of the action ahead in the new episodes. The adult animated series is returning to Paramount+ with fresh content and plenty of comedic moments to go around. There’s no telling what kinds of shenanigans the guys will be up to next. The first two installments drop on Paramount+ on Thursday, April 20. You can watch Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head: Season 2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fubo. You can watch Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head: Season 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head’ Season 2 Premiere

About ‘Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head’ Season 2 Premiere

Season 2 of “Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head” brings viewers along on more of the duo’s adventures. From the trailer, it looks like there are many random situations ahead. They continue prioritizing their love of rock and roll, even having a jam session in the sewers at one point. Also this season, Beavis and Butt-Head find themselves seeking professional help.

The rebooted series offers a blend of stupidity and hilarity. The storylines are filled with surprises paired with the guys’ antics, which fans have come to expect. Throughout their escapades, Beavis and Butt-Head provide commentary that is sure to leave viewers laughing hysterically.

Mike Judge’s series is an updated take on the original “Beavis and Butt-Head” series from the ’90s. Not only did Judge create the adult show, but he voices both of the main characters, as well as others, including Principal McVicker, Coach Bradley Buzzcut, and Tom Anderson.

Can you watch ‘Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

Fubo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head: Season 2 on Fubo.

Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head: Season 2 on Paramount Plus.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head: Season 2 on Fubo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

You can watch Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head: Season 2 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer

  • Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head: Season 2

    April 20, 2023

    Two teenage heavy-metal music fans occasionally do idiotic things because they’re bored. For them, everything is “cool” or “sucks.”

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.

    Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.

    With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

    The service was previously called CBS All Access.

