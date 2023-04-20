How to Watch ‘Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head’ Season 2 Premiere

Season 2 of “Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head” brings viewers along on more of the duo’s adventures. From the trailer, it looks like there are many random situations ahead. They continue prioritizing their love of rock and roll, even having a jam session in the sewers at one point. Also this season, Beavis and Butt-Head find themselves seeking professional help.

The rebooted series offers a blend of stupidity and hilarity. The storylines are filled with surprises paired with the guys’ antics, which fans have come to expect. Throughout their escapades, Beavis and Butt-Head provide commentary that is sure to leave viewers laughing hysterically.

Mike Judge’s series is an updated take on the original “Beavis and Butt-Head” series from the ’90s. Not only did Judge create the adult show, but he voices both of the main characters, as well as others, including Principal McVicker, Coach Bradley Buzzcut, and Tom Anderson.

Can you watch ‘Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

What devices can you use to stream ‘Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head’ Season 2 Premiere?

‘Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer