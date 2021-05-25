How to Watch “Mike Tyson: The Knockout” Live For Free Online Without Cable

“Iron Mike” Tyson might just be one of the most interesting characters in sports history. From his tough upbringing to his rise — and fall — as one of boxing’s greatest heavyweights, Tyson has endured a life that would make most men quit halfway through. Now, Tyson will tell his life’s story in a four-part documentary series called “Mike Tyson: The Knockout” airing on ABC. The two-night event starts Tuesday, May 25 at 8:00 PM EST and continues on Tuesday, June 1 at 8:00 PM EST.

How to Watch Mike Tyson: The Knockout Without Cable

When: May 25 and June 1 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ABC

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

You’ll also be able to watch the documentary the next day with Hulu.

“Mike Tyson: The Knockout” begins with Tyson’s youth and his transition from a bullied kid growing up in the boroughs of New York, to world heavyweight champion and earning his moniker as the “The Baddest Man on the Planet.” Former trainers Bobby Stewart and Teddy Atlas, along with Joe Colangelo, longtime friend of legendary boxing trainer (and Tyson’s de facto father figure) Cus D’Amato, describe Tyson’s time in and out of juvenile detention while D’Amato trained Tyson to become the world champ.

The trio discusses Tyson’s rise to fame after D’Amato’s death and his spiraling under the pressures of stardom, including his lifestyle of excess partying, his marriage to Robin Givens, his infamous 1988 Barbara Walters interview, including Given’s allegation of domestic abuse, and divorce. You’ll also hear from former Tyson opponents Michael Spinks and Buster Douglas to discuss their fights against Tyson, including Tyson’s shocking first professional boxing loss to Douglas, who was a 42-to-1 underdog.

The second part continues with Tyson’s conviction and prison sentence for raping 18-year-old Desiree Washington, reviewing the cultural conversation that ensued throughout the trial as the public grappled with ideas around victimization and the fall of a hero. Tyson’s defense attorney James Voyles and special prosecutor Greg Garrison reflect on the trial nearly 30 years later. Tyson’s release from prison and his highly anticipated and celebrated re-entry into society are examined.

You’ll also learn more about Tyson’s boxing comeback and his bouts against Evander Holyfield, including the infamous ear-biting controversy, as well as his addiction to cocaine, as he quickly became vilified and one of the most polarizing athletes in America. The show also touches on Tyson’s deep personal losses, including how he managed to move forward after the death of his daughter Exodus, as well as his path to making amends with his life as a 54-year old man.

