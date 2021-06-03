How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on June 3, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Milwaukee and Arizona will face off on Thursday. Diamondbacks: Jon Duplantier (0-0, 7.71 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.18 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 20 strikeouts).

The Brewers are 13-15 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .210 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the club with an average of .283.

The Diamondbacks are 9-21 on the road. Arizona has a collective .235 this season, led by Pavin Smith with an average of .290.

Live TV Streaming Option