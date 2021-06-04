How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers on TV via Live Stream on June 4, 2021: TV, Betting Odds, & Starters

On Friday, June 4, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Matt Peacock (2-1, 4.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-1, 2.38 ERA, .92 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Arizona will face off on Friday.

The Brewers are 14-15 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .210 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the team with an average of .280.

The Diamondbacks have gone 9-22 away from home. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Carson Kelly with a mark of .414.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-4. Brent Suter earned his sixth victory and Christian Yelich went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Milwaukee. Jon Duplantier took his first loss for Arizona.

