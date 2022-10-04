How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on October 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Diamondbacks visit the Brewers in second game of 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (73-86, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-75, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.46 ERA, .89 WHIP, 186 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (10-7, 3.83 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -115, Brewers -105; over/under is 7 runs

Milwaukee is 44-34 in home games and 84-75 overall. The Brewers have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .408.

Arizona is 33-45 in road games and 73-86 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 48-15 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 25 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 56 RBI for the Brewers. Kolten Wong is 9-for-28 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 24 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs and 93 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 5-for-33 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .228 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Emmanuel Rivera: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)