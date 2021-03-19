 Skip to Content
How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training Game on March 19, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 19, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Wisconsin (soon to be Bally Sports Wisconsin), while in Arizona, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Arizona (soon to be Bally Sports Arizona).  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Wisconsin or Fox Sports Arizona City – this is your only option to stream Brewers and Diamondbacks games on your local RSN all year long.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

