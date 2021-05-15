 Skip to Content
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on May 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Milwaukee and Atlanta will face off on Saturday. Braves: Ian Anderson (2-1, 3.46 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-2, 3.54 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 11 strikeouts).

The Brewers are 9-11 on their home turf. Milwaukee has a team on-base percentage of .294, last in the National League. Avisail Garcia leads the club with a mark of .341.

The Braves are 9-9 on the road. Atlanta has hit an MLB-leading 56 home runs this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 12, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-3. Drew Smyly earned his second victory and Marcell Ozuna went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Adrian Houser took his fourth loss for Milwaukee.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

