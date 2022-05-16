How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on May 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 16, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers host the Braves on home winning streak

Atlanta Braves (16-19, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (22-13, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (3-1, 4.20 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (2-1, 4.40 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -132, Braves +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Atlanta Braves trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Milwaukee has a 22-13 record overall and a 10-4 record at home. Brewers hitters have a collective .419 slugging percentage to rank third in the majors.

Atlanta has a 16-19 record overall and a 10-11 record in home games. The Braves have an 11-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads Milwaukee with nine home runs while slugging .462. Hunter Renfroe is 8-for-37 with four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley is second on the Braves with 16 extra base hits (nine doubles and seven home runs). Dansby Swanson is 8-for-34 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .253 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Braves: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Willy Adames: day-to-day (ankle), Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (groin), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)