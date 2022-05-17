How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on May 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin

Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers host the Braves, look to extend home win streak

Atlanta Braves (16-20, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (23-13, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Tucker Davidson (0-0); Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -115, Braves -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they take on the Atlanta Braves.

Milwaukee is 23-13 overall and 11-4 at home. The Brewers are 19-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta is 16-20 overall and 10-11 at home. The Braves are second in the NL with 44 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads Milwaukee with nine home runs while slugging .462. Hunter Renfroe is 9-for-35 with four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has nine doubles and seven home runs for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 8-for-34 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Braves: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.86 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Brewers: Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Willy Adames: day-to-day (ankle), Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (groin), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)