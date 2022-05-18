MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on May 18, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers and Braves play, winner secures 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (17-20, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (23-14, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (4-2, 3.14 ERA, .98 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (1-2, 1.77 ERA, .79 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Braves +123; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Milwaukee is 23-14 overall and 11-5 at home. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.50 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Atlanta is 17-20 overall and 10-11 in home games. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.96 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Braves are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has six doubles, nine home runs and 24 RBI for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 9-for-34 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has nine doubles, seven home runs and 15 RBI for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 7-for-34 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Braves: 5-5, .208 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Willy Adames: day-to-day (ankle), Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)