How to Watch Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream on April 13, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Wisconsin – this is your only option to stream Brewers games on your local RSN all year long. Marquee Sports Network is also available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

The Cubs are looking to snap a three game skid with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, against Brandon Woodruff of the Brewers. The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Milwaukee leads the season series 3-1.

The Brewers went 19-21 in division play in 2020. Milwaukee averaged 7.2 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game last year.

The Cubs went 22-18 in division games in 2020. Chicago hit .220 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 74 total home runs last year.

