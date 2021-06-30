MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on June 30, 2021: Live Stream

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-8, 5.32 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.41 ERA, .91 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Brewers are 19-13 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee ranks last in the majors in hitting with a .216 batting average, Kolten Wong leads the club with an average of .294.

The Cubs have gone 19-16 against division opponents. Chicago has hit 107 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the club with 18, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats.

The Brewers won the last meeting 2-1. Brandon Woodruff recorded his seventh victory and Christian Yelich went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Milwaukee. Zach Davies took his fifth loss for Chicago.