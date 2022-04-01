How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on April 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs
- When: Friday, April 1, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.
In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.
Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $89.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels