How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Game Live Online on April 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers bring 1-0 series lead over Cubs into game 2

Chicago Cubs (8-12, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-7, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (1-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (1-0, 2.20 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -164, Cubs +141; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs with a 1-0 series lead.

Milwaukee has a 13-7 record overall and a 6-3 record at home. The Brewers are 5-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago is 8-12 overall and 4-6 in home games. Cubs hitters have a collective .338 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen is fourth on the Brewers with a .264 batting average, and has four doubles, two home runs, six walks and 10 RBI. Willy Adames is 11-for-39 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki has five doubles and four home runs while hitting .292 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 9-for-31 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .231 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Cubs: 2-8, .228 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Victor Caratini: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Cubs: Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)