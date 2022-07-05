How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on July 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers host the Cubs on 3-game home win streak

Chicago Cubs (32-48, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (47-35, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 4.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Brewers: Jason Alexander (2-0, 3.82 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -140, Cubs +119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee has a 47-35 record overall and a 20-15 record at home. The Brewers are 33-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has a 15-21 record in road games and a 32-48 record overall. The Cubs are 15-37 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Brewers hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 45 RBI for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is 6-for-35 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago with 17 home runs while slugging .471. Christopher Morel is 12-for-41 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .269 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .277 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jonathan Davis: day-to-day (back/rib cage), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (calf), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hamstring), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)