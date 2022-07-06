MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on July 6, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers and Cubs meet in series rubber match

Chicago Cubs (33-48, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (47-36, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-0, 3.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.36 ERA, .92 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -256, Cubs +211; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Milwaukee is 47-36 overall and 20-16 in home games. The Brewers are 26-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Chicago is 16-21 on the road and 33-48 overall. The Cubs are 24-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 11 doubles and 16 home runs for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is 7-for-33 with a double and six home runs over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ has 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .283 for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 16-for-39 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .282 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jonathan Davis: day-to-day (back/rib cage), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (calf), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Kyle Hendricks: day-to-day (shoulder), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hamstring), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)