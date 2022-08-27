MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on August 27, 2022: Streaming Options
On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs
- When: Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.
In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.
Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $89.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels
Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Cubs
Chicago Cubs (55-71, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (65-59, second in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (5-7, 3.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.51 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -199, Cubs +168; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers come into a matchup against the Chicago Cubs after losing three games in a row.
Milwaukee is 65-59 overall and 31-25 in home games. The Brewers have a 45-15 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Chicago has a 27-33 record in road games and a 55-71 record overall. The Cubs have hit 129 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.
Saturday’s game is the 18th time these teams square off this season. The Cubs hold a 10-7 advantage in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 27 home runs while slugging .482. Christian Yelich is 11-for-37 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.
Willson Contreras has 21 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 52 RBI while hitting .245 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 11-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .181 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs
Cubs: 6-4, .193 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored by seven runs
INJURIES: Brewers: Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)
Cubs: Justin Steele: day-to-day (back), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)