How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on July 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, July 23, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago White Sox

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (8-6, 3.90 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (7-3, 2.39 ERA, .90 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -128, White Sox +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox head to take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

The Brewers are 27-23 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has slugged .380 this season. Willy Adames leads the team with a mark of .481.

The White Sox have gone 23-21 away from home. Chicago has slugged .421 this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with a .482 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 31 Top Cable Channels

