MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 24, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago White Sox

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (8-3, 2.14 ERA, .89 WHIP, 140 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (5-4, 2.06 ERA, .89 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -127, White Sox +111; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Chicago will square off on Saturday.

The Brewers are 28-23 on their home turf. Milwaukee has slugged .380 this season. Willy Adames leads the team with a .477 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The White Sox are 23-22 in road games. Chicago is hitting a collective .254 this season, led by Tim Anderson with an average of .308.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-1. Adrian Houser notched his sixth victory and Tyrone Taylor went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Milwaukee. Lucas Giolito took his seventh loss for Chicago.