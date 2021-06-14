How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on June 14, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 14, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (2-1, 2.65 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (1-2, 4.82 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -147, Reds +127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Cincinnati will face off on Monday.

The Brewers are 17-10 against teams from the NL Central. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .212 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .280.

The Reds are 16-12 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .328 is fourth in the league. Jesse Winker leads the lineup with an OBP of .418.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-2. Brent Suter earned his seventh victory and Daniel Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Milwaukee. Luis Castillo registered his ninth loss for Cincinnati.

