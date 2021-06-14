 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on June 14, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, June 14, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (2-1, 2.65 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (1-2, 4.82 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -147, Reds +127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Cincinnati will face off on Monday.

The Brewers are 17-10 against teams from the NL Central. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .212 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .280.

The Reds are 16-12 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .328 is fourth in the league. Jesse Winker leads the lineup with an OBP of .418.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-2. Brent Suter earned his seventh victory and Daniel Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Milwaukee. Luis Castillo registered his ninth loss for Cincinnati.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.