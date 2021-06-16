How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream on June 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (6-2, 3.42 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (6-1, 2.25 ERA, .88 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -150, Reds +132; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Brett Anderson. Anderson threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with nine strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Brewers are 17-12 against NL Central teams. Milwaukee ranks last in the league in hitting with a .210 batting average, Omar Narvaez leads the club with an average of .320.

The Reds are 18-12 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati leads the National League in hitting with a .249 batting average, Nick Castellanos leads the club with an average of .351.

The Reds won the last meeting 2-1. Lucas Sims earned his fourth victory and Kyle Farmer went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Cincinnati. Brad Boxberger registered his second loss for Milwaukee.

Live TV Streaming Option