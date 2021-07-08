MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on July 8, 2021: TV Channels

On Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (5-5, 3.94 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -114, Reds -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Castellanos and the Reds will take on the Brewers Thursday.

The Brewers are 26-18 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee’s lineup has 107 home runs this season, Avisail Garcia leads them with 15 homers.

The Reds are 22-21 on the road. Cincinnati has a collective .250 this season, led by Nick Castellanos with an average of .335.

The Reds won the last meeting 2-1. Tyler Mahle secured his seventh victory and Tyler Naquin went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Cincinnati. Freddy Peralta registered his second loss for Milwaukee.

Live TV Streaming Option