MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on July 11, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (3-10, 4.81 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-4, 2.10 ERA, .78 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -151, Reds +131; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Cincinnati will square off on Sunday.

The Brewers are 27-20 on their home turf. Milwaukee is hitting a collective batting average of .220 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with an average of .306.

The Reds are 24-22 on the road. Cincinnati is slugging .416 as a unit. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a slugging percentage of .585.

The Reds won the last meeting 4-3. Josh Osich notched his second victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Cincinnati. Josh Hader took his first loss for Milwaukee.

Live TV Streaming Option