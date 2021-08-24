 Skip to Content
How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on August 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (10-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 160 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-4, 2.06 ERA, .91 WHIP, 175 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -193, Reds +164; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Cincinnati will face off on Tuesday.

The Brewers are 34-28 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 156 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 24, averaging one every 18.8 at-bats.

The Reds are 33-28 on the road. Cincinnati has a collective on-base percentage of .330, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .386.

The Brewers won the last meeting 8-0. Corbin Burnes notched his fifth victory and Willy Adames went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI for Milwaukee. Sonny Gray took his fifth loss for Cincinnati.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

