How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on August 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (5-6, 4.24 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (4-7, 4.15 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -115, Reds -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Castellanos and the Reds will take on the Brewers Thursday.

The Brewers are 36-28 on their home turf. Milwaukee’s lineup has 157 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 24 homers.

The Reds are 33-30 in road games. Cincinnati is hitting a collective .251 this season, led by Nick Castellanos with an average of .320.

The Brewers won the last meeting 4-1. Brandon Woodruff earned his eighth victory and Avisail Garcia went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Milwaukee. Luis Castillo registered his 13th loss for Cincinnati.

