MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Live Online on May 4, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Reds look to stop 7-game slide, take on the Brewers

Cincinnati Reds (3-20, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (15-8, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-4, 7.41 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -264, Reds +216; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a seven-game losing streak, take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 8-4 at home and 15-8 overall. The Brewers have gone 5-2 in games decided by one run.

Cincinnati has a 1-7 record at home and a 3-20 record overall. The Reds have gone 0-3 in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI while hitting .242 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 13-for-39 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has four doubles, four home runs and eight RBI while hitting .232 for the Reds. Tommy Pham is 12-for-37 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .239 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Reds: 1-9, .230 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)