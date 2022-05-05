 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Live Online on May 5, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Tellez leads Brewers against the Reds following 4-hit game

Cincinnati Reds (3-21, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-8, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (1-3, 6.00 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (2-2, 2.53 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -241, Reds +196; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds after Rowdy Tellez had four hits on Wednesday in an 18-4 win over the Reds.

Milwaukee is 16-8 overall and 9-4 at home. The Brewers have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .400.

Cincinnati has a 3-21 record overall and a 1-7 record in home games. The Reds have a 0-3 record in games decided by one run.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tellez has seven home runs, seven walks and 20 RBI while hitting .278 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 12-for-39 with three doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Tommy Pham has five doubles, four home runs and seven RBI for the Reds. Brandon Drury is 7-for-29 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .268 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

Reds: 1-9, .224 batting average, 7.94 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

