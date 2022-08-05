How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on August 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Milwaukee, Cincinnati, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

During the 2022 MLB season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers head into matchup with the Reds on losing streak

Cincinnati Reds (42-62, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (57-48, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Robert Dugger (0-0); Brewers: Eric Lauer (7-3, 3.75 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -218, Reds +179; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers look to break a four-game losing streak when they take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Milwaukee is 57-48 overall and 26-20 in home games. The Brewers have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.89.

Cincinnati has an 18-30 record in road games and a 42-62 record overall. The Reds are 20-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Friday for the 10th time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 21 home runs, 38 walks and 68 RBI while hitting .239 for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 14-for-40 with four doubles, a triple and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Joey Votto leads the Reds with 10 home runs while slugging .396. Jonathan India is 14-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Reds: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Luis Cessa: day-to-day (back), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)