MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on August 6, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

When: Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Milwaukee, Cincinnati, and some parts the central U.S., the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers host the Reds on home winning streak

Cincinnati Reds (42-63, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (58-48, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-9, 4.13 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -183, Reds +154; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Cincinnati Reds.

Milwaukee has a 58-48 record overall and a 27-20 record at home. The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .241.

Cincinnati has gone 18-31 in road games and 42-63 overall. The Reds have a 20-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Brewers have an 8-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 20 doubles and 22 home runs for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 14-for-39 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has 20 doubles and six home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 12-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .270 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)