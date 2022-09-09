How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on September 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 9, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers play the Reds in first of 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (55-80, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (73-65, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Brewers: Jason Alexander (2-2, 5.03 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -145, Reds +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers start a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Milwaukee is 73-65 overall and 37-26 in home games. Brewers hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Cincinnati is 55-80 overall and 26-41 on the road. The Reds have a 31-64 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Friday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Brewers are up 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 28 home runs while slugging .460. Hunter Renfroe is 10-for-38 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has 22 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 15-for-39 with a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .211 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.91 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta: day-to-day (shoulder), Eric Lauer: day-to-day (elbow), Kolten Wong: day-to-day (knee), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)