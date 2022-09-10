How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on September 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Reds aim to keep win streak going against the Brewers

Cincinnati Reds (56-80, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (73-66, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Anderson (0-2, 12.60 ERA, 2.20 WHIP, six strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (5-9, 4.83 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -222, Reds +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will attempt to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 73-66 overall and 37-27 at home. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.94 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Cincinnati is 27-41 on the road and 56-80 overall. The Reds have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

Saturday’s game is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers are ahead 8-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 28 home runs while slugging .460. Willy Adames is 9-for-42 with four doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Farmer is second on the Reds with a .266 batting average, and has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 64 RBI. Jonathan India is 15-for-40 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .206 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Reds: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Lauer: day-to-day (elbow), Kolten Wong: day-to-day (knee), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)