How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cleveland Indians Spring Training on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cleveland Indians in this Spring Training matchup. The game is airing exclusively on SportsTime Ohio and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cleveland Indians

In Ohio, the game is streaming on SportsTime Ohio (soon to be Fox Sports Wisconsinkes), while in Wisconsin, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Wisconsin (soon to be Bally Sports Wisconsin). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry SportsTime Ohio or Fox Sports Wisconsin – this is your only option to stream Brewers and Indians games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option