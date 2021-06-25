MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on June 25, 2021: Streaming/TV
On Friday, June 25, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Friday, June 25, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (4-6, 0.00 ERA) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.49 ERA, .92 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)
LINE: Brewers -244, Rockies +203; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff went seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with nine strikeouts against Arizona.
The Brewers are 20-18 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .211 batting average. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .301.
