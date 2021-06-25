MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on June 25, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Friday, June 25, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (4-6, 0.00 ERA) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.49 ERA, .92 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -244, Rockies +203; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff went seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with nine strikeouts against Arizona.

The Brewers are 20-18 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .211 batting average. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .301.

Live TV Streaming Option