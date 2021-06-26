MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on June 26, 2021: TV Schedule
On Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.83 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)
LINE: Brewers -205, Rockies +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Colorado will square off on Saturday.
The Brewers are 21-18 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee ranks last in the league in hitting with a .212 batting average, Omar Narvaez leads the club with an average of .302.
The Rockies are 6-29 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .323.
The Brewers won the last meeting 5-4. Devin Williams earned his fourth victory and Willy Adames went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Milwaukee. Lucas Gilbreath took his first loss for Colorado.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Wisconsin
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-