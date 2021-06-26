MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on June 26, 2021: TV Schedule

On Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.83 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -205, Rockies +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Colorado will square off on Saturday.

The Brewers are 21-18 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee ranks last in the league in hitting with a .212 batting average, Omar Narvaez leads the club with an average of .302.

The Rockies are 6-29 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .323.

The Brewers won the last meeting 5-4. Devin Williams earned his fourth victory and Willy Adames went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Milwaukee. Lucas Gilbreath took his first loss for Colorado.

