How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on June 27, 2021: TV/Streaming
On Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-4, 6.12 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (1-3, 5.21 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)
LINE: Brewers -189, Rockies +164; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Colorado will face off on Sunday.
The Brewers are 22-18 in home games in 2020. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .302.
The Rockies are 6-30 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .328.
The Brewers won the last meeting 10-4. Brad Boxberger earned his third victory and Christian Yelich went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Milwaukee. Carlos Estevez took his first loss for Colorado.
