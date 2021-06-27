How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on June 27, 2021: TV/Streaming

On Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-4, 6.12 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (1-3, 5.21 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -189, Rockies +164; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Colorado will face off on Sunday.

The Brewers are 22-18 in home games in 2020. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .302.

The Rockies are 6-30 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .328.

The Brewers won the last meeting 10-4. Brad Boxberger earned his third victory and Christian Yelich went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Milwaukee. Carlos Estevez took his first loss for Colorado.

Live TV Streaming Option