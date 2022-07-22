How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on July 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 22, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (43-50, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (50-43, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.14 ERA, .90 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -271, Rockies +221; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers enter a matchup against the Colorado Rockies after losing three straight games.

Milwaukee is 50-43 overall and 21-19 in home games. The Brewers have a 24-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Colorado has a 15-27 record in road games and a 43-50 record overall. The Rockies have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .408.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 17 doubles and 18 home runs while hitting .227 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 12-for-40 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads Colorado with 21 home runs while slugging .552. Kris Bryant is 10-for-27 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies: 7-3, .289 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)