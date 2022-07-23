How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on July 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Wisconsin
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels
Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers and Rockies face off in Milwaukee
Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (1-1, 2.05 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-3, 3.93 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -310, Rockies +250; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE:
Milwaukee had a 95-67 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Brewers slugged .396 with a .713 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.
Colorado had a 74-87 record overall and a 26-54 record on the road last season. The Rockies averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249 and slugging .414.
INJURIES: Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)
Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)