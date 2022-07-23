How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on July 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers and Rockies face off in Milwaukee

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (1-1, 2.05 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-3, 3.93 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -310, Rockies +250; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

Milwaukee had a 95-67 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Brewers slugged .396 with a .713 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

Colorado had a 74-87 record overall and a 26-54 record on the road last season. The Rockies averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249 and slugging .414.

INJURIES: Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)