MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on July 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Rockies enter matchup against the Brewers on losing streak

Colorado Rockies (43-52, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (52-43, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-5, 4.11 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (6-3, 3.64 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -192, Rockies +163; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies are looking to end a three-game losing streak with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 52-43 record overall and a 23-19 record in home games. The Brewers are 28-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado has a 15-29 record on the road and a 43-52 record overall. The Rockies are 20-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 18 home runs, 31 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .227 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 12-for-42 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with a .296 batting average, and has 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 25 walks and 70 RBI. Charlie Blackmon is 16-for-40 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rockies: 6-4, .280 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)