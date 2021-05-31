How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on May 31, 2021: TV Options/Channels

On Monday, May 31, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Detroit Tigers

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Milwaukee heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on two hits with 10 strikeouts against Washington.

Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-0, 4.36 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (2-4, 2.33 ERA, .65 WHIP, 74 strikeouts).

The Brewers are 12-14 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee’s team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the lineup with an OBP of .349.

The Tigers have gone 9-16 away from home. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .294 this season, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .368.

Live TV Streaming Option