How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on June 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Detroit Tigers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

The Detroit Tigers head to play the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Tigers: Matthew Boyd (2-6, 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (1-1, 2.46 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

The Brewers are 13-14 on their home turf. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .210 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the club with an average of .279.

The Tigers have gone 9-17 away from home. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .294 this season, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .360.

The Brewers won the last meeting 3-2. Brad Boxberger earned his second victory and Willy Adames went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Milwaukee. Jose Cisnero registered his second loss for Detroit.

